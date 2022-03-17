Quantic Dream Says Star Wars Eclipse Launch Rumors Are False, Kind Of

Star Wars Eclipse was officially unveiled last year at The Game Awards. Little was revealed about the game aside from the CGI trailer and the fact that it is being developed by Quantic Dream. However, almost immediately, rumors started that the game would be released much later than many anticipated.

Reputable leaker Tom Henderson stated earlier this month that due to hiring struggles at Quantic Dream, the game won’t be released until 2027 at the earliest. That’s practically PlayStation 6 timeframe. The hiring struggles were detailed by Henderson at Xfire. According to his report, some job listings for positions at Quantic Dream look to have been unfilled for nearly two years.

In a new press release from Quantic Dream, the studio has tried to dismiss claims that it is unable to attract talent.

“In a context still affected by the sanitary crisis, the year 2021 was marked at Quantic Dream by results beyond expectations, as well as a significant increase of more than 50% in our workforce” Quantic Dream

The company also says it is opening up recruitment.

“After a year of steady growth in our workforce, we are opening a second major recruitment cycle at our two production sites in Montreal and Paris,” explains Sophie Buhl, Production Director of Quantic Dream. “In a constant effort to innovate, we are opening up to new types of games and challenges and we will continue to make a major effort in Research and Development. This offers great opportunities to those who wish to work on ambitious and innovative projects, within diverse teams that are more and more led by women.” Quantic Dream

In a statement to PlayStation Lifestyle, Quantic Dream also denied that Star Wars Eclipse had been delayed. The company said, via its PR firm, “Star Wars Eclipse has not been delayed because Quantic Dream never announced or promised a launch window for the title.” Which is a carefully worded way of saying almost nothing at all. The rumors of the Star Wars Eclipse release date never claimed it had been “delayed” as Quantic Dream puts it. Only that the release wouldn’t be until 2027 or later.

