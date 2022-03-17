Nintendo Adds 3 New SEGA Genesis Games To Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has added three new SEGA Genesis games to their Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service: Light Crusader, Super Fantasy Zone, and Alien Soldier. The games have become available as of today, March 17 for all members of the subscription service. While fans are still asking for classic franchises like Sonic the Hedgehog to be added to the service, hopefully, these games will tide fans over until then. The genres vary significantly between the three games, providing something for everyone.

3 SEGA Genesis games have just been made available for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members!



– Light Crusader

– Super Fantasy Zone

– Alien Soldier



Which are you playing first? pic.twitter.com/jBJWCnsvuX — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 17, 2022

The action-adventure game Light Crusader was originally launched in 1995 for the SEGA Genesis. It is a fun blend of action and role-playing, with similar gameplay to Landstalker. Played from an isometric viewpoint, this Genesis game allows players to freely move, jump, and push objects. Sword combat and magic are also strong elements in the game.

Super Fantasy Zone is a platformer and a bit of a wacky shooter. Released in 1992, this game is a side-scroller that essentially retrains the same gameplay as the original arcade version. It follows Opa-Opa as he fights to avenge his father’s death. He must rid the Fantasy Zone of the Dark Menon’s minions and restore peace to the land.

Fans of nostalgic run and gun games are in for a treat with Alien Soldier. This SEGA Genesis game first debuted in 1995. The story follows a powerful being named Epsilon-Eagle who seeks revenge against his almost-murderers and goes on a quest to save his planet. A variety of weapons and moves are available for players throughout the game as they take on challenging bosses.

The higher tier to Nintendo Switch Online had a rocky start when it launched in 2021, but Nintendo has been steadily adding more games to the service on a monthly basis. Check out the new games available now on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

