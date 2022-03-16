Bethesda Reveals More Details About Starfield

In a new episode of their YouTube series “Into the Starfield,” Bethesda developers share more information about their upcoming RPG Starfield.

Bethesda wants to create an immersive world, where quests are more than boring tasks where you have to deliver something from one point to another. “It’s a level of immersion that we really focus on,” says Lead Artist Istvan Pely. “You’re not just playing a game, but you’re living in this world, in this universe.”

According to the title of this new video, Starfield was “made for wanderers.” The team at Bethesda wants players to roam around the universe freely and feel like they are part of this world.

Design Director Emil Pagliarulo describes Starfield as “a giant open world for the player to do what they want.” He adds that at Bethesda, “[they] don’t just make RPGs, [they] make simulations. And that leads to a lot of crazy stuff that can happen and things you don’t expect.”

The team explains that for example, combat could break out at any time, and that shouldn’t disrupt the player’s experience. “We embrace the chaos, let it play out, and usually it’s pretty fun,” adds Pely.

Customization Features, Factions, and Companions

Starfield will include several customization features, allowing players to create “really interesting, unique characters.” The appearance of characters, including NPCs, will be based on scans of real-world models to increase realism.

Players can join one of several factions during their adventure. The United Colonies represents the future of a space republic idealized, the Freestar Collective is a space western fantasy, and Ryukin Industries represents corporate life.

Bethesda also unveils one of the enemy factions players will face: the Crimson Fleet. They are space pirates that should be considered foes. Game Director Todd Howard implied players could join this faction as well. Players could decide to either become a pirate or report them to be a “space cop type of thing.”

Companions will follow the player in their adventures. They will make comments on their decisions and interact depending on their feelings. A system of persuasion will allow the main character to have real dialogues options instead of a simple choice between a right and a wrong answer. And as with all good RPGs, players will also get the option to romance some of the NPCs.

Starfield will be available on Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows on November 11, 2022.