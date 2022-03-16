Sniper Elite 5 Confirms May 26th Release Date

The much anticipated Sniper Elite 5 has been given a release date of May 26th. It will be available on Game Pass on day one, and on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store and the Microsoft Store.

In addition to the release details, some bonus content perks have been revealed for those who pre-order the game from now. Keen customers who purchase the game in advance will unlock the bonus campaign mission ‘Target Führer. They’ll also receive a P.1938 Suppressed Pistol as a reward for their pre-order. The trailer also gives a first look at some of the more graphic and gory details that will feature in the game’s combat.

Sniper Elite 5 will see the return of expert marksman Karl Fairburne of the SOE, as he heads off to the war-ravaged plains of France in 1944. He’s going to find himself in some sticky situations during his mission to destroy Operation Kraken. Alongside the release date, a brand new trailer has dropped in which fans can get a first look at the gameplay and new locations they can expect to encounter. Check it out below for a first look at what kind of adventures await in occupied France.

Sniper Elite 5 will also feature a Season Pass, which will unlock access to two character packs, six weapon packs, two weapon skin packs and two new campaign missions.

In addition to the standard campaign mode that Sniper fans know and love, the game will also feature a brand new optional Invasion mode. This essentially will allow players to drop into some PvP gameplay as either an Axis Sniper or an Allied Sniper. It will also be available in co-op play and enables snipers to earn greater rewards.

Sniper Elite 5 launches on May 26th on the above-mentioned consoles and PC.

Source