Dr Strange Reportedly Coming To Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 2

Potentially exciting news right now for Fortnite players and Marvel fans. According to the latest leaks by well-known Fortnite dataminer ShiinaBR and Youtuber Tabor Hill, we might see Dr Strange appear in Season 3, Chapter 2. ShiinaBR is a longtime source of insider information when it comes to all things Fortnite, and so this latest leak could be quite a reliable one.

BREAKING: DOCTOR STRANGE IS COMING TO FORTNITE



Sources told me weeks ago that Doctor Strange will be the next Marvel collab. Earlier today, @TaborTimeYT started to tease something by using the word "Strange" very often.



Season 2 is gonna be amazing, everyone. pic.twitter.com/H1bK6bvqPs — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 16, 2022

Reactions online to this news have so far been overwhelmingly positive, with some hoping that alongside Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme, fans also might be treated to a Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch skin. I mean, I certainly hope so, even if no one else does. Exactly which skins and other potential cosmetics will appear as part of the rumoured collaboration is unclear yet. However, more details may come out in the coming weeks, as the new season of Fortnite is due to get underway very soon.

It’s also pretty coincidental timing if the information does prove to be true. Dr Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness is set to release on May 6th. This means that the timing of a Fortnite crossover could pretty much work out perfectly.

While there’s no clear theme yet identified for the new season of Fortnite, the addition of more Marvel content is bound to keep pleasing fans of the MCU.

This will be far from the first time that Marvel has collaborated on skins and other items with Fortnite. Even as recently as the current season, we’ve seen Spider-Man as the top-tier battle pass reward skin, which also coincided with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. If these latest leaks prove to be true, we could be seeing the next evolution of the ongoing Marvel/Fortnite partnership with the arrival of Dr Strange (and hopefully Wanda, too).

Fortnite Season 3, Chapter 2 kicks off on March 20th.

