WrestleQuest Announced: Wrestling RPG For PC And Consoles

There were lots of really exciting looking games announced earlier today as part of the [email protected] and /twitchgaming Showcase event. Perhaps one of the most exciting to look forward to is WrestleQuest. The brand new wrestling role-playing game will launch sometime this summer and comes from Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games.

WrestleQuest is sure to be a huge hit for fans of some of the pro wrestling legends of years gone by. Some of the fully licensed big-name superstars of the ring that you’ll be able to find in-game are ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, Jake The Snake Roberts and Andre The Giant. In a somewhat fresh approach to wrestling games, WrestleQuest intends to take players ‘beyond the ropes’ with its role-playing adventure gameplay. It will feature classic RPG combat in a turn-based format and exploration of worlds as you endeavour to become the world’s greatest wrestling hero. Other notable names that will feature in the game include Jeff Jarrett and Diamond Dallas Page, to name a few.

Mega Cat Studios founder James Deighan explained the driving ethos behind WrestleQuest.

WrestleQuest captures the spirit and passion of wrestling, through the lens of an unforgettable RPG experience. Many of the team at Mega Cat grew up watching wrestling and it holds an undeniable nostalgic place for us. This game is a celebration of that world, complete with special fully licensed appearances by some of our favorite wrestlers from the 80s, 90s, and today. James Deighan, Mega Cat Studios

The game features a huge pixel art universe and with the details of the licensed wrestlers who feature in the trailer being so well-crafted, WrestleQuest looks set to deliver a heady dose of nostalgia and be a bit hit with dedicated wrestling fans.

Although part of the [email protected] showcase, the game will be available on all platforms; Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. With no exact launch date currently in place, we’ll be keeping our ears to the ground for more updates from the developers.

