2K And Supermassive Games Announce Teaser For The Quarry

Supermassive Games and 2K have today revealed a teaser trailer on Twitter for their brand new horror game, The Quarry. Although the teaser clip is only brief, it looks like fans of the horror genre are in for a real treat with this one.

"𝑾𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒅𝒐𝒆𝒔𝒏'𝒕 𝒌𝒊𝒍𝒍 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒘𝒊𝒍𝒍 𝒎𝒂𝒌𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒓." 🩸 Watch the reveal of #TheQuarry, our all-new horror experience published by @2K, coming this Summer.



TOMORROW @ 9am PT | 12pm ET | 4pm GMT

🏕️ https://t.co/5dwC0v2hNS pic.twitter.com/XEtwKbmy27 — Supermassive Games 🔜 #TheQuarry reveal (@SuperMGames) March 16, 2022

“What doesn’t kill you will make you stronger” has always been solid advice (and a major Kelly Clarkson bop), but in this context, it’s an exciting taste of what’s to come in The Quarry. Developers Supermassive Games and publishers 2K are planning a fuller unveiling of the new game. It looks like tomorrow we’ll get to find out all the gory details during the official reveal in full at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET/4 PM GMT.

Little else is known about The Quarry so far, but some famous names may have given away a bit more of a clue about the game’s setting in a number of Tweets retweeted by 2K today. The game appears to feature acting skills from Zach Tinker, Ethan Suplee, Ted Raimi and none other than Scream movies stalwart David Arquette.

If you thought summer camp was horrifying already, you ain't seen nothing yet! Tune in for the reveal of #TheQuarry, a new horror project I'm in from @2K and @SuperMGames.



TOMORROW, 9am PT at https://t.co/sfTi4cWUIZ pic.twitter.com/PzWB7QpH60 — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) March 16, 2022

The unsettling imagery of a pitch-black crime scene in the woods and creepy dialogue of a police officer questioning what appears to be a group of young people isn’t too much to go on. However, it does give enough of an idea of the game’s overall slasher-like vibe.

In their tweets, 2K and Supermassive games are also calling The Quarry a ‘horror experience’ as opposed to using the word game, so it’ll be interesting to see what exactly is meant by that. We’ll find out more tomorrow when the game is officially revealed online.

Either way, it’ll be exciting to find out more about the new horror title, which is seemingly a standalone project and not tied to Supermassive Games’ ongoing horror anthology series The Dark Pictures.

The Quarry looks set to launch this summer and will surely be one to watch for fans of horror and Supermassive Games’ love of cinematic experiences in storytelling.

