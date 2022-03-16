Guardians Of The Galaxy In Top 5 Most Popular Games on Game Pass

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has officially entered the top 5 most popular games on Game Pass for consoles. The action-adventure game was overlooked by a lot of gamers when it first launched who had been soured by Marvel’s Avengers, a game almost universally loathed by players. It seems that word of mouth has traveled throughout the gaming community, and the overwhelmingly glowing reviews didn’t hurt either, about how great of a game Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy truly is.

Published by Square Enix, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy features a totally new take on the gang of misfits, not based on the popular Marvel films but closer to the comics. The action-adventure title has been praised for its story, graphics, soundtrack, and comical banter between the characters. Several fans have said the game depicts the best versions of the Guardians, even when compared to popular films.

Players assume control of Peter Quill / Star Lord from a third-person perspective in the game. Utilizing elemental guns, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has fans defeat enemies alongside the titular team comprised of Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Gamora, and Drax the Destroyer. While they are not directly playable, gamers can assume control of them during combat. Each character has its own set of unique skills and abilities that can be chained to inflict major damage.

Below are the rest of the games that made the cut for the most popular titles on Game Pass.

Top 10 Most Popular Games on Game Pass for Consoles

Forza Horizon 5 Halo Infinite Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition FIFA 21 Guardians of the Galaxy Sea of Thieves Forza Horizon 4 Gang Beasts Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition Madden 22

Check out Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on Game Pass through Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC of course, but also on PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. It’s certainly a must-play.

