Tunic Launch Trailer Drops On Release Day

Today is the day, the Tunic launch trailer has dropped for your viewing pleasure, and if you do end up taking a shine to this game then you don’t have to wait long to buy it because you can purchase it right now – it’s almost like they planned it like that. Tunic is out today and available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, but before you become a brave little fox and check it out on Gamepass, have a little look at the Tunic launch trailer below:

Tunic is a gorgeous little action-adventure game that takes inspiration from The Legend of Zelda franchise, not only because of this little fox’s attire but for its thirst for a quest as well. It was a few years ago when the game was announced on the world stage during the Xbox E3 2018 briefing (there was a lot of excitement surrounding it too), and nearly four years have passed until this moment – you can all now finally breathe a sigh of relief.

All the time that has passed has allowed Tunic to grow astronomically, not only with the development team multiplying in size but also with the following that the game has established for itself is rather impressive. Developed by Canadian indie developer Andrew Shouldice and published by Finji, Tunic sees you play as an anthropomorphic fox and travel around this game’s idyllic world, where you must interact with objects and fight enemies to achieve certain goals.

But listen up because this isn’t merely a cute little adventure game with your bushy-tailed friend, the combat will certainly test your reflexes, and those puzzles, well… they’re no walk in the park either. Your sword is your best friend, but you must know the exact time to dodge, block, and swing, otherwise, you will not last long in this dense wilderness – and keep an eye out for stat boosts, potions, and other helpful weapons to aid you on your mission.

Away from the hustle and bustle of monster-slaying, Tunic has a really lovely aesthetic which is aided by the vibrant world in which it is set and its hypnotic isometric view. Tunic is full of little surprises that will go a long way in making this little fox live long in the memory.

