Chloe Zhao Expected Eternals To Be Divisive?

There are certain expectations when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the biggest one is that every single movie (and now TV shows) has to be good, and beloved by fans and critics. There are less than a handful that aren’t, and one of them came out late last year via Eternals.

This movie depicted a race from Marvel Comics that doesn’t have the most robust following, but that didn’t stop director Chloe Zhao from trying to paint them as a critical part of the MCU as a whole. But…between fans and critics, many weren’t on board with the film. And Zhao noted that she was somewhat expecting this:

“Eternals was planned to be released soon after Endgame, and not at a time when everyone is having an existential crisis,” Zhao explained. “The film itself is about existential crisis, both for humanity and God. So I think we definitely felt it was coming.”

“I think the need for consensus is a hindrance for any authentic creative process,” she said elsewhere in the interview. “Just like it’s a hindrance for living an authentic life as a person. I have been on the receiving end of somewhat consensus, and divisiveness about my work. Neither of them has any real influence on me as an artist, because every time I’m lucky enough to create, I learn from the process. From what I’ve succeeded [at], and what I’ve failed [at]. But that learning process is a very intimate affair. Anything beyond that, for me, it’s just a part of the ecosystem that exists because of the nature of the industry we’re in. Like a flower or a rock, I acknowledge and appreciate their presence. But that’s as far as it goes.”

Very poetic, though it should be noted that this film was also cited for having poorly developed characters, certain stakes, and a length that didn’t help it out. We’ll have to see if a sequel is born.

Source: Empire Online