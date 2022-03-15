Mass Effect 4 Update Given!

At one point in time, Mass Effect was one of the most important franchises out there, by a wide margin. Mainly because it was such a compelling RPG that we couldn’t wait to see what came next. Even with the divisive ending to ME3, fans were hoping Mass Effect wasn’t done. But then Andromeda was rushed out and the game felt like the straw that broke the back of both Bioware and fans. Yet, hope is still on the horizon as Mass Effect 4 is still coming.

But, the catch with that is Mass Effect 4 is still being made by Bioware, and overseen by EA, not exactly the best combination when you consider that a LOT of people have been leaving Bioware and their projects as of late. But, we do know someone who is now bring brought in to help with the game, Michael Tucker:

Been getting questions recently about what I’ve been up to, so…I’m excited to share that I’m working with @bioware on the next installment of @masseffect! Can’t say anything more for now other than I’m thrilled to be working with @GambleMike, @parrish_ley, and the whole team! 😄 — Michael Tucker (@michaeltuckerla) March 11, 2022

If you dont’ know, Tucker hosts his own show on YouTube and is well versed in narrative arts, and really liked Mass Effect as a whole

Fans were needless to say very happy about this:

“That’s so cool and a seemingly great pickup. His Mass Effect video was perfect. The dude totally got it and had a great plan for how to turn Mass Effect into a TV series that aligned with my thoughts and sensibilities completely,” reads an excited reply to the news over on popular video game forum Reset Era. “I already had good confidence about those working on Mass Effect 4 but this is a welcome addition. New blood with a great understanding of the IP.”

“Love his channels. Very cool to see Bioware taking the story extra seriously with a big fan of the games,” added another fan.

So maybe this is what we need to have hope again about this franchise, but we won’t know more until Bioware pulls back the curtain.

Source: Twitter