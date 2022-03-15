Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Unlock Times Announced

Game developers Gearbox Software have announced exactly when fans can start playing Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The highly anticipated Borderlands spin-off releases in about 10 days, so of course, players are keen to find out when exactly they can start the game. On console, the game will officially unlock at 9 PM PT on March 24 and 4 PM on PC. Check out what time that means for you below.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Unlock Times for Consoles

March 24, 2022 – 21:00 PDT

March 25, 2022 – 00:00 EDT

March 25, 2022 – 00:00 BRT

March 25, 2022 – 00:00 GMT

March 25, 2022 – 00:00 CET

March 25, 2022 – 00:00 SAST

March 25, 2022 – 00:00 MSK

March 25, 2022 – 00:00 SGT

March 25, 2022 – 00:00 JST

March 25, 2022 – 00:00 AET

March 25, 2022 – 00:00 NZDT

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Unlock Times for PC

March 24, 2022 – 16:00 PDT

March 24, 2022 – 19:00 EDT

March 24, 2022 – 20:00 BRT

March 24, 2022 – 23:00 GMT

March 25, 2022 – 00:00 CET

March 25, 2022 – 01:00 SAST

March 25, 2022 – 02:00 MSK

March 25, 2022 – 07:00 SGT

March 25, 2022 – 08:00 JST

March 25, 2022 – 10:00 AET

March 25, 2022 – 12:00 NZDT

The soon-to-be-released first-person shooter is a successor to Borderlands 2: Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. It is an action RPG that can be played solo or with up to three other players, online, local, or split-screen. Similar to the expansion, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is set within the world of a fantasy-themed tabletop RPG. Tiny Tina is the dungeon master and has the power to change the game’s world at a moment’s notice. The game also allows players to create their own playable characters, unlike previous installments in the franchise. It looks like a fun game for new and old fans of the Borderlands series.

Tina Tina’s Wonderlands will launch on March 25, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

