Diablo II: Resurrected Has A Free Trial Starting Today

The Senior Manager of the Diablo franchise, Adam Fletcher announced that Diablo II: Resurrected would be getting a free trial starting today, March 15. Perspective players will be able to experience up to three hours of the game for free, for a limited time. The game’s most recent expansion, Lord of Destruction is included in the trial as well. The original game first launched in 2000 and “after more than 20 years, Diablo II’s epic gameplay and immersive storytelling have come to players on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Now, take up the sword and discover what darkness awaits.”

According to Fletcher, “For both veterans and new players, the world of Sanctuary has much to behold. Plunge into an epic story with fully remastered 3D graphics, audio, and brand-new cinematics; fighting the denizens of the Burning Hells as you quest east to uncover the fate of the Dark Wanderer.” In addition, “Any progress made while exploring Sanctuary and conquering the many evils that lurk within will be carried over if you choose to proceed past the trial period and delve deeper into this story of darkness.”

While the remastered version has brought several improvements to graphics and network functions, the hack-and-slash game’s item system and game balance have remained the same. Diablo II: Resurrected overlayed 3D models on top of the original 2D sprites. Fans of the original game don’t have to worry as the upgraded version was designed so players are free to toggle between the legacy and enhanced visuals at a press of a button. Resurrected also supports 4K resolution and 7.1 Dolby Surround sound.

Diablo II: Resurrected is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The three-hour trial will be live from today, March 15 to 21. Check out this classic game for free today!

Source