Exoprimal is Getting Help from Dino Crisis Producer

During last week’s State of Play presentation, legions of Dino Crisis fans held their breath as a certain trailer teased plenty of dino vs. robot action. As it turns out, this new game wasn’t a remake at all, despite one very familiar-looking redhead. Capcom’s upcoming action game is titled Exoprimal, and despite the title, PlayStation fans aren’t giving up the connection between it and the classic franchise.

That gut feeling was right after all, as Hiroyuki Kobayashi–the co-designer of the first Dino Crisis game and the producer of the second and third installments–is definitively involved in the project.

Kobayashi confirmed his involvement in a new tweet detailing the many projects he’s been a part of over the years, from Resident Evil and Devil May Cry to Dragon’s Dogma and Sengoku Basara. While Exoprimal is listed, the post does not mention the role Kobayashi has taken on.

In a recent developer overview video focusing on the upcoming title, it was confirmed that Exoprimal is being directed by Takuro Hiraoka and produced by Ichiro Kiyokawa. Hiraoka’s first title at Capcom was 2009’s Resident Evil 5. He then went on to work on Monster Hunter Generations and Monster Hunter World.

In a PlayStation blog post made last week, Capcom’s social media associate manager Kellen Haney explained what fans can expect from the upcoming game. It mentions that the game “features teams of five players in state-of-the-art Exosuits facing off against relentless hordes of history’s strongest and deadliest dinosaurs.”

“Let’s set the stage, first: The year is 2043,” the post reads. “For reasons unknown, mysterious vortexes have been opening up, unleashing endless swarms of dinosaurs upon the modern world. We’re about to see a vicious fight for survival between the brave Exofighters of the near future, and ferocious creatures from the distant past who threaten to drive humanity toward extinction.”

Exoprimal is expected to be released on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam sometime in 2023.

Source