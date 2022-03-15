Tencent Purchases ‘Rime’ Developer Tequila Works

It's unsure what this partnership may lead to in the future.

In a post made today, Madrid-based game developer Tequila Works announced that they had been acquired by Tencent. The Chinese company has acquired a majority stake, and while the financial terms of the deal have not been publically disclosed, Tequila Works seems only to be excited by the arrangement.

“For 12 years, the teams at Tequila Works have passionately crafted high-quality titles that radiated our personal sensibilities,” said Tequila Works CEO Raúl Rubio. “But there’s a limit to how much you can grow by yourself.”

The company chairwoman Luz Sancho continues. “We are delighted to ally with a partner that allows us to make Tequila Works a stronger studio with access to all the resources required to produce titles of the highest quality, all made with the care and passion our beloved fans know us for as well as the opportunity of bringing these projects to a wider audience.”

Founded in 2009, Tequila Works is known for its artistic and unique titles, such as RiME, Deadlight, and The Invisible Hours. The studio’s next title, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, is being made with Riot Games, which is also owned by Tencent. The game is set to release in 2022.

“Tequila Works’ creativity and attention to detail has resulted in titles that have delighted audiences around the world,” said Pete Smith, VP Partnerships for Tencent Games Global. “We look forward to working alongside the team and building on these foundations to deliver on its exciting ambitions for future games.”

In 2021 alone, Tencent invested in more than 100 gaming-related companies, including Sumo Group and Back 4 Blood developer Turtle Rock.

Tequila Works CEO Raúl Rubio states confidently that Tencent “respects [the studio’s] independence and creative freedom,” and that its newfound partnership “will allow [Tequila Works] to focus on taking the originals IPs we are known for to greater heights.”

Source