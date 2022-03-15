Grand Theft Auto V Gets Current-Gen Launch Trailer

When Grand Theft Auto V was first released in 2013, most of us didn’t think its lifespan would expand console generations. Sure, it’s a huge game with plenty of potential, but would gamers be content to pick it up for almost a decade? Despite the answer to that question being a resounding ‘no,’ Rockstar has released GTA 5 yet again, this time for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The game is digitally available now, with a physical release scheduled for April.

Check out the launch trailer below, and ask yourself one question as you watch: does this look any different from the PlayStation 4 version?

While the subpar graphical enhancements are rousing plenty of irritation across social media, at least Rockstar has deeply discounted the game to celebrate the launch. Currently, both GTA V and GTA Online are available together for $9.99 on the PlayStation Store and $19.99 on the Microsoft Store.

Both current-gen versions have three graphics modes to choose from. Fidelity Mode aims for the best visual quality at 30 FPS, supporting 4K resolution with ray tracing on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Xbox Series S will support upscaled 4K resolution.

Performance Mode is for the players who want the game to be responsive. Targeting 60 FPS, it supports upscaled 4K resolution on the more powerful consoles and 1080p on Xbox Series S. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X will offer Performance RT mode, which blends the Fidelity and Performance modes to support upscaled 4K resolution without ray tracing, at 60 FPS.

Since it was first released in September 2013, GTA V has shipped over 160 million units worldwide. In February, Rockstar confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently in development, though no details have been officially announced.

“With the unprecedented longevity of GTA V, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series,” a statement from the studio reads. “With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered – and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.”

Source