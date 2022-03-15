Mini Motorways will Roll Onto Switch in Q2 2022

We’ve all been stuck in a traffic jam at some point or another. Perhaps this might be a regular occurrence of your commute. Some folks believe that their city being poorly planned is the route cause of this phenomenon. What about you? Well, Mini Motorways will give you the opportunity to show real life city planners who’s boss.

Developed by the indie studio Dinosaur Polo Club, Mini Motorways is a different kind of puzzle/strategy game that allows players to draw the road network of various popular cities from all over the world. You must properly plan out each street to ensure that the flow of traffic remains steady, avoiding a buildup as much as possible.

Initially released on both Steam and the Apple Arcade, the devs over at Dinosaur Polo Club are now bringing the frenetic experience over to the Nintendo Switch eShop.

There are various kinds of street features that you can construct, such as roundabouts and highways. Additionally, your city is ever-expanding, so you have to think on your feet to keep up with the gradually rising demands from road-goers.

As stressful as this gameplay type can be, the devs that opted to give Mini Motorways a colorful, clean, minimalist artstyle that’ll keep the vibes chill as you seek to conquer traffic problems forever. Daily and Weekly Challenges will also be present to ensure that you’re never left with an objective to keep tinkering away with.

After all, the Switch’s portability will allow you to tackle levels in bite-sized pieces. On that note, a neat extra feature of Mini Motorways on Switch is that you can cross-save with the Steam edition, so you can chip away at missions while on-the-go, then come home and continue to have at it from where you left off.

Dinosaur Polo Club is also promising to outfit the Switch edition, and other versions of Mini Motorways with some new content. So, look forward to that when Mini Motorways launches on Nintendo Switch in Q2 2022.

[Sources: Traxion, GoNintendo]