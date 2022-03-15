MLB The Show 22 on Nintendo Switch Gets a Deep Dive Video Preview

The Sony San Diego Studio-produced MBL The Show 22 already left its fanbase shook when it announced that only would it be coming to Xbox for the second year in a row, but a full-form Switch release was also confirmed a few months ago.

With the game’s release now imminent, the developers are now revealing more and more details. As it relates to the Switch release, the Sony San Diego Studio has gone as far to produce a lengthy 13-minute video preview of MLB The Show 22 running Nintendo’s hybrid system.

In this preview, we get confirmation that although the Switch edition of the game is being treated as its “very own deal” that stands out from the last-gen and next-gen versions, it does feature all of the “core game modes” that MLB The Show 22 has to offer (four primary ones and 12 smaller modes).

Additionally, cross-play, cross-saves and cross-progression and online co-op are compatible across all of the consoles, including the Nintendo Switch edition. All of your items will transfer between each platform, though any in-game currency purchased from the eShop will remain tied to the Switch version only.

The one true gameplay omission from the Switch version comes in the form of Stadium Creator being absent from the Switch version. That said, it will also be absent from the PS4/Xbox One versions too, as it is a “next-gen only” feature for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

As far as tech specs goes, the Switch version is targeting 30fps, though resolution was not specifically mentioned. Even without that being said, it’s clear that the visuals aren’t as detailed as the other versions of the game, but they’re not overly simplified either.

Regardless, this is still very much the same game on Switch as it is on other consoles; you simply trade visual fidelity for the added benefit of playing on-the-go. For those who enjoy motion controls, unfortunately they aren’t supported here.

Make sure you have a good chunk of storage space, however. You’ll need 22GB to have all the content; this includes if you buy the physical edition.

Overall, it’s clear that the team over at Sony San Diego are seeking to make sure that Switch players are getting a competent port of the MLB The Show experience.

As this is the first time the series is getting a crack at running on a Nintendo system, it certainly seems to have been made to encourage a good first impression.

MLB The Show 22 will launch on the Nintendo Switch, PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S later this year. Pre-orders are open for all versions now.

Source: GoNintendo