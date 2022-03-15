Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame is launching a few days early for PlayStation and Xbox users who pre-ordered the Special Edition of the game.

With this release, players on PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S are now able to go ahead and download and enjoy the game ahead of its full release on March 17 for all platforms. As an added bonus for those who have a last-gen version of the game, you can upgrade it completely for free to both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions by simply downloading the last-gen version and then upgrading, or inserting the last-gen disc. Another thing to note, cross-gen support is available for online matches.

For this year’s entry of the Supercross series from the well-known racing studio Milestone, the team has outfitted this release with new features like the Future Academy.

With this, players are guided by real-world acclaimed racer Ricky Carmichael who teaches tips and tricks that are essential for victory. The game also has many assists and options to tweak the experience to suit a variety of difficulty levels and player skillset.

Another new feature is the Rhythm Section Editor for the Track Editor. With this, players can “mix and match pre-existing modules to design complex prefab track sections and then share them with the community.”

For players who are truly into designing their own custom track, there’s now a real-world incentive to do so. There’s a Track Editor Contest where an in-game custom track will be selected to be raced on by actual Supercross riders at the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Beyond this, Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 sports the same authentic physics engine that past iterations had, albeit with some spruced up tweaks. This explains the need for the aforementioned new Futures Academy, as this driving model is far more hands-on than most other bike racing titles, giving it a sharp learning curve.

Wiping out too many times in a race will not only impede performance during the competition, but after it as well as your rider will now retain injuries for a period of time, thus impacting their abilities.

Monster Energy Supercross – The Videogame 5 will fully launch worldwide on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2022.

