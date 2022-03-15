Moon Knight Gets New Teaser

Moon Knight is only a few weeks away from launching the first of its six episodes, and we’re getting a lot more about it as we lead up to its release. Not the least of which is a new trailer which does provide at least some clues as to what is going to happen with Steven Grant. Because as the new trailer shows, his split personalities are going to talk to one another, and as we meet Marc Spector for the first time, things get pretty interesting…

Because according to Marc, Steven was never supposed to know about all that is going on with the other personalities, and he bluntly asks, “Are you sure you want to know?” Obviously, he does want to know, and that’s where we get even more shots of the Moon Knight costume, as well as Ethan Hawke’s character and more. Check out the full teaser below:

Experience the six episode event. Marvel Studios’ @MoonKnight, an Original series streaming March 30, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Pc9MiSIz7D — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 14, 2022

And then, there have been first reactions of the series that have come out online. And most critics are saying that this is easily one of the best Marvel shows ever done (which is saying something given the quality of shows like Loki and FATWS). But one thing they made sure to note is that this is a part of the MCU that is connected…and yet you’re not going to see any of the connections here. Or at least, not any major ones.

That makes sense because this is technically the first new character that the mainline MCU shows are introducing (What If…? doesn’t count here). Scarlet Witch, Visions, Falcon, Winter Soldier, Loki and Hawkeye were all already in the MCU, and while Kate Bishop and others weren’t, this is the first true LEAD getting introed, so it makes sense that they wouldn’t be connecting to the MCU just yet.

We’ll see how it all goes when the first episode drops on March 30th.

Source: ComicBook.com, Twitter