EA Now Hiring For Upcoming Open-World Sandbox Game

It has been announced that EA is working on a yet-to-be-announced open-world game, similar to those sandbox titles that you know and love. The developers have dubbed this upcoming game “rich, dynamic, and exciting” with great storytelling ability and not like any of their previous projects – this is definitely one to keep an eye out for.

Back in 2021, EA announced that they had hired former studio head at Monolith Productions, Kevin Stephens, to lead a project that would see a brand-new studio being built in Seattle. A spokesperson from EA gave you eagle-eyed viewers a little inkling into this upcoming project in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, “We will be working to create an open-world action-adventure game in the near future”. This new project was just a mystery… until now.

It was only recently that EA posted a job listing for a “Senior Game Designer who will spearhead a new team in bringing this rich and dynamic game to life”. The job advert went on to say, “You will need to contribute to the design and structure of the world and create memorable characters and enemies. We hope you are able to maximize your team’s creative potential to succeed in accomplishing the vision for this new title.” This might be a little bit broad on the information, but it does confirm that it will be an open-world game – that we are sure of.

What else did the job description expand on you ask? Well, other than the fact it is an open-world game, the term “sandbox” was used, which gives a little bit more information on what this unnamed game will be structured as. One of the necessary qualifications that the candidate must possess which is also a big giveaway to the type of game it might be, was to have “experience with modern AAA open-world games and their sandbox and mechanics”.

Only time will tell what EA plans to do with this unannounced game, but this “new project” that the Seattle studio was planning to work on might have just been uncovered, well, some of it anyway. This is definitely one to keep a close eye on though as it develops.

