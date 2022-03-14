Sonic The Hedgehog 2: Final Trailer Shows A Lot More Knuckles

In the run-up to the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in just a few weeks, Paramount Pictures has released the movie’s final trailer. The upcoming sequel will see the return of the evil Robotnik played by Jim Carrey, as well as introduce franchise-favorites Tails and Knuckles. The new trailer gives an even further look at Sonic’s counterpart, Knuckles, and his role in the film. Check out the final trailer that will release before Sonic the Hedgehog 2 premieres next month below.

The new Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer shows a clip of Sonic and Knuckles duking it out, with the blue hedgehog throwing out the quip “For a guy named Knuckles, you’re really bad at this.” as he swiftly dodges all of the echidna’s punches. That is of course before one hit sneaks through, launching Sonic across the room. Tails is also featured for a short time in the trailer, seemingly good friends with the speedy hedgehog. It will certainly be interesting to see how and if Knuckles joins the two characters to become a trio. Of course, that will entail Knuckles breaking with Dr. Robotnik.

According to Paramount, “The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.” The new film comes from the same filmmakers that brought audiences The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool. James Marsden will reprise his role as Sonic’s father figure of sorts, as well as bring back Ben Schwartz as the famous hedgehog himself. Idris Elba and Colleen O’Shaughnessey have also joined the cast to voice Knuckles and Tails.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 officially releases on April 8 in theaters everywhere.

Source