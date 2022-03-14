Konami Hosts Free Indie Game Convention In Japan

Exciting news from Konami as the company have announced a new indie game convention this summer. Indie Games Connect 2022 will take place in Ginza, Tokyo and will be a real celebration of the indie gaming scene. Best of all, Konami is making the event free for all attendees, so both exhibitors and visitors alike will be able to enjoy as much indie game goodness as they can feast their eyes upon.

The indie game convention is intended to help spread the love and awareness of the work of some of the incredible indie game developers. Konami decided to hold the event to create a place of interaction between creators, and to create ‘a platform for exchange’.

Developers are encouraged to submit their applications now in order to be part of the main showcase, which aims to get as many members of the public to check out the variety of games on offer. Konami has stated on the official event website that they’ve established Indie Games Connect ‘in order to respond to the wishes of creators, who want more people to enjoy the works they have created.’

In addition to the main showcase, developers in attendance will be able to put forward their questions and queries during a range of professional consultation sessions. On top of this, there’ll be the opportunity to get involved in a range of seminars from game designers and other industry professionals, with a view to helping budding indie creators continue to evolve and develop their craft.

Konami has confirmed that Shuhei Yoshida, the President of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc’s Indie Initiative, will be taking part in one of these seminar sessions. This should be a fantastic opportunity for indie developers to hear from a highly respected industry voice and learn about their views on the future of indie development.

Indie Games Connect 2022 takes place on June 26th at the Konami Creative Center in Ginza, Tokyo. Those interesting in attending as general visitors should keep an eye on the website for further details. Developers who would like to exhibit their work are encouraged to sign up here.

