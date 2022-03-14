State Of Decay 3 Looks ‘Exciting’ To Phil Spencer

It’s been a while since we heard anything about State Of Decay 3. The upcoming newest instalment in the State Of Decay franchise from Undead Labs was first teased back in July 2020. This was during the Xbox Games Showcase, and it’s been more than a whole year and a half since the game was officially announced for the Xbox Series S/X and PC.

Despite there being little new information on what we can expect from State Of Decay 3, Xbox head honcho and Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has been sharing his thoughts on what’s to come. Turns out Spencer is a big fan of the zombie survival franchise, and in particular of the game’s current format, State Of Decay 2.

Speaking recently to the Xbox Era Podcast, Spencer shared some of his enthusiasm for the work Undead Labs are doing. You can watch the Xbox boss chatting on the podcast here, by skipping to the segment 53 minutes in.

In comments transcribed on PureXbox, Spencer’s remarks show his real excitement for the advancements that the developers of the game are making.

“…this one’s probably not that big of a surprise for people who have watched me play, but I was a big State of Decay 2 player…looking at State of Decay 3, I’m incredibly excited about some of the advancements they’re going to make. They’ve had this pattern – they’ve talked about it publically from State of Decay 1, to 2, to 3 and what they want to do, and we haven’t shown a lot [of State of Decay 3]… it’s a game I really enjoy playing, I’m a big co-op player, I like building, I like resourcing…and I’m really excited about where that team’s going.” Phil Spencer, MIcrosoft Gaming CEO

As yet, there’s no release date been set for State Of Decay 3. However, with Undead Labs opening up a new studio location in Florida and the Xbox boss discussing what he’s seen already, things are clearly moving in the right direction.

