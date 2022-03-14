Chocobo GP Developers Announce Many Changes To Come

Square Enix has released an official statement about several changes coming to Chocobo GP after complaints from players. Some of the changes include upcoming DLC, fixes for network issues, balance changes, and improvements to the Lite version of the game. The statement was released on the Chocobo GP twitter and was translated by a Redditor.

The Final Fantasy kart racer has been in the news presently because of disgruntled players who have been disappointed by the number of microtransactions in the game. Players who have paid for the full $50 version of Chocobo GP have been met with a game centered around purchasable season passes despite its hefty price tag. Even gamers who are playing the free Lite version of the racing game are complaining it feels more like a mobile game than an equal to the beloved Mario Kart. In addition to the cumbersome microtransactions, fans have also been dealing with several bugs which have made it difficult to play. In an attempt to soothe player frustration, Square Enix has said, “as an apology for not being able to play Chocobo GP mode normally, we have distributed 500 Mithril to everyone.”

Some of the coming changes include a number of bug fixes which are as follows:

a. Bug when purchasing items due to application version difference

b. At the time of matching, some players do not go into the READY state and cannot proceed to the race

c. The start timing of the race does not match

d. The state that does not meet the specified number of laps

When it comes to additional content, Square Enix said, “The season is scheduled to change about every two months. Updates will be made at the timing of the season change.” Adding, “In addition to the 24 characters available only in the product version, we plan to add 2 characters for each season.” Players who want the character Cloud can get him “by possessing the product version and prize pass + playing Chocobo GP mode and raising it to prize level 60.” Squall can currently be obtained through the product version of the game and purchasing him at “Gill.”

While no specific changes have been made regarding microtransactions, developers have taken player criticism into account and are considering those comments when planning future updates. To see the full list of changes coming to Chocobo GP on Nintendo Switch, check out the source below.

