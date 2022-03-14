Full Crossplay For Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands On March 25th

News just in from Gearbox as the launch date for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has been confirmed. Alongside the upcoming date, players will be pleased to know that the game will feature full crossplay at launch. This will be for players on all platforms, including PlayStation.

In a tweet by Gearbox’s Randy Pitchford, the launch date for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is confirmed to be March 25th. He also thanked the studio’s partners 2K, and other first parties such as Sony for helping put everything together for the launch.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will ship on March 25 with full cross play for all platforms at launch, including PlayStation. Incredible work from the engineers at Gearbox Software with thanks to our partners at 2k Games and 1st parties, including Sony, for working together on this. pic.twitter.com/J1SV7HgnhW — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) March 13, 2022

Reactions online to the news have been mainly positive, with many quite rightly praising the inclusion of the crossplay feature from launch. Excitement has been building for the release of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The spin-off game from Borderlands has also been building hype thanks to a new collaboration with Fortnite, as reported last week.

For those not caught up in the game’s excitement already, there’s a lot to look forward to with this chaotically cool-looking title. Players can expect a whole host of Borderlands-style gunplay, as expected, but this game includes new combat and gameplay elements to give its world a fresh feel. Magic and dual-wielding will form a key part of the player’s combat strategy in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Additionally, there will be six playable classes to choose from initially, and a hybrid class ability becoming unlockable as they progress through the game’s Multiclass system. Another exciting feature is that of not just online multiplayer, but local split-screen too, enabling couch co-op play throughout the Wonderlands. You can check out this full game guide from Gearbox to discover more about the game and its content, in full.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will be available on PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X on March 25th.