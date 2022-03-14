Early Access Release Details For Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

New details have emerged about the much-anticipated Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. Details have been revealed for how to check out the game’s 20-minute demo. In addition to this, details for those wishing to get stuck into early access have also been unveiled.

Final Fantasy fans have been looking forward to getting more information about the newest instalment of the beloved franchise. The game was showcased in somewhat greater detail during last week’s Sony State Of Play event. The showcase also informed fans that a 20-minute demo of the game would be available to play from then (March 9th) onwards. Final Fantasy Origin Stranger Of Paradise seems set to give players the origin story of the series, and with a new identity for the game as a ‘hard-core action RPG’ and ‘a bold new vision for Final Fantasy‘.

Alongside the demo, which should still currently be available, console gamers will be able to get three days’ worth of early access to the game if they pre-order Stranger Of Paradise. This starts from tomorrow, March 15th, at midnight local time.

For PC gamers, pre-orders of the game on the Epic Games Store will unlock one day of early access, starting on March 17th at midnight local time.

Players who choose to pre-purchase will also receive a number of in-game rewards alongside their early access perk. In addition, PlayStation players will also receive a special menu theme. These rewards include the Braveheart weapon, Rebellion weapon and Lustrous shield.

Pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe version of the game will also bag you all the above-mentioned bonuses, as well as the following items:

A digital artbook

DLC Season Pass

A digital mini soundtrack

Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin will launch in full on March 18th, on all current-generation consoles, Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

Source