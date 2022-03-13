Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Takes Video Game Of The Year At SXSW Gaming Awards

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker took the big win at the 2022 SXSW Gaming Awards, walking away with a number of awards including video game of the year. The virtual ceremony, hosted by Jana Morrison and Samathan Aucoin of Astrid & Lilly Save the World, took place on Saturday.

The conference, produced by executive producer Laurie Lockliear of Peach Maria Productions, recognised achievements from a wide reach of gaming across art, design, music, gameplay and more in 12 different categories. Final Fantasy XIV also received rewards in the Excellence in Narrative and Excellence in Original Score categories. Kena: Bridge of Spirits also received some awards.

“The last two years of the pandemic have been hard for so many — the entertainment industry was among those affected, but played a key role in providing adventure and escape for all — so we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate the gaming industry and its many creators through tonight’s event,”



“We’d like to thank our production partner Peach Maria Productions, our hosts and presenters; and all of you in the gaming and esports community for continuing to bring the best in creativity and innovation to this industry.” Hugh Forrest, SXSW Chief Programming Officer

See the full winners list below.

Video Game of the Year

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker SQUARE ENIX® SQUARE ENIX®

Indie Game of the Year

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Ember Lab Ember Lab

Tabletop Game of the Year

Dune: Imperium Dire Wolf Digital Dire Wolf Digital

VR Game of the Year

Resident Evil 4 VR Armature Studio Oculus Studios

Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award: Awarded to the game that best challenges the “norm” of everyday gaming and offers a culturally innovative view of a game world, character, or gameplay.

Unpacking Witch Beam Humble Games

Excellence in Animation, Art, & Visual Achievement

Forza Horizon 5 Playground Games Xbox Game Studios

Excellence in Game Design

Inscryption Daniel Mullins Games Devolver Digital

Excellence in Original Score

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker SQUARE ENIX® SQUARE ENIX®

Excellence in Multiplayer

It Takes Two Hazelight Electronic Arts

Excellence in Narrative

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker SQUARE ENIX® SQUARE ENIX®

Excellence in Audio Design

Resident Evil Village Capcom Capcom

Excellence in Technical Achievement

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Insomniac Games Sony Interactive Entertainment

As you can see, some awesome games got some very deserving awards during the ceremony.

Source