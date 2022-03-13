Elden Ring Player Finishes Game In Under 34 Minutes

A well-known and experienced Dark Souls speedrunner known as Distortion2 has set several new speedrunning records in Elden Ring. In the past few days the player has uploaded several videos speedrunning the game, each one with a quicker time. A video uploaded 6 hours ago shows him finishing the title in just 33 minutes and 55 seconds, making it the fastest completion in the world, so far.

This is said to be fastest ”Any%” speedrun, though the speedrunning community and categories surrounding Elden Ring are still being established.

To do this once in a game as unforgiving and difficult as Elden Ring but it seems that Distortion2 has, so far, beat the game (and recorded it) a total of 4 times. Firstly he released a video which he believed to be the first sub-50 minute completion run of the game, then he released a video of the first sub-40 completion, until releasing the 33 minute video – all within a few days.

Due to this being an “Any%” run, Distortion2 doesn’t have any requirements to complete all the steps, collect all the runes or do anything else that is needed to progress through the game. He only has to reach the end-game and get the credits to roll using any methods possible.

As the speedrunning community surrounding the game forms and begins to create rules and regulations regarding speedrunning the game, we will likely see more players finishing the game fully.

It’s an incredibly frightening concept that whilst I cannot defeat a simple boss in the game, gamers like Distortion2 are beating it with problem whatsoever.

Source