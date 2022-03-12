Deadpool 3 Lands Its Director

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a place right now where it hasn’t been before. Mainly because with the acquisition of 21st Century Fox and the deal they’ve made with Sony for Spider-Man, they technically have access to all the characters in Marvel’s roster. And that includes…Deadpool. Who was a part of Fox’s X-Men universe. His first two movies may have been a challenge to get done at times, but the quality and fan-love was there, and Deadpool 3 was sure to come. The twist came when Kevin Feige himself admitted that it would be a part of the MCU!

And while updates have been a bit slow on things for this film, we now know that Shawn Levy is likely to direct the movie. If that name sounds familiar to you, that would be because Levy is responsible for directing the last two Ryan Reynolds movies via Free Guy and The Adam Project. So clearly Levy and Reynolds have a good relationship in order to make this movie happen.

It’s actually not unlike Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is doing with his Black Adam movie, as his director was the same one who did his Jungle Cruise film. So it’s nice to see that actors are trying to get directors they trust to make movies that they have a good connection to.

As for what Deadpool 3 will be about? We have no idea. It’s not clear the state of the X-Men in the MCU, and mutants as a whole have not been introduced into the MCU due to the rights split with Fox. But, given that Deadpool is a character who breaks the 4th wall all the time, he could just make a basic excuse for the arrival in the MCU and the fans won’t really care.

Now if only he can bring Wolverine with him…

