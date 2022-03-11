Pokemon Go Has A New Event: Festival Of Colors

As part of the Season of Alola, Pokemon Go will be launching its new event Festival Of Colors next week. The Festival Of Colors event starts on March 15th and runs until March 20th. It’s not just collection challenges and exciting new Field Research tasks to get your teeth into during the event. Festival Of Colors is also going to see a brand new Pokemon make their debut. Oricorio, the Dancing Pokemon, will be making their entrance into the colourful world of Pokemon Go.

Depending upon where you encounter the dancing bundle of cuteness, you’ll see a different style of Oricorio. In the Middle East, Africa and Europe, you’ll encounter Baile Style Oricorio. In the Americas, Oricorio will be Pom-Pom Style and in the Asia-Pacific region, you’ll be crossing paths with Sensu Style Oricorio. In the African, Caribbean, Asian and Pacific Islands, Pa’u Style Oricorio will be making an appearance.

The Festival Of Colors event will see a range of Pokemon make much more frequent appearances in Pokemon Go. Keep your eyes peeled for sightings of Horsea, Gligar, Drowzee, Taillow, Trapinch, Slugma, Turtwig, Croagunk and Fletchling, to name a few. Of course, the Dancing Pokemon Oricorio will be making a regular appearance too.

Raids during this event will feature different Pokemon too. One star raids will see Jigglypuff, Torchic, Treecko, Mudkip, and Rockruff involved, and for those doing three-star raids, you’ll be seeing Marowak, Unbreon, Alolan Marowak, Chansey and Druddigon feature. The five-star raid highlight will be Therian Forme Tornadus and mega raids will feature Lopunny.

You’ll also be able to earn Mega Energy during the Festival Of Colors event by completing some specific Field Research tasks. This Mega Energy is designated for Venasaur, Blastoise and Charizard.

Pokemon Go‘s new event starts on March 15th and will run until March 20th.

