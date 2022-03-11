Design Competition Announced For Gran Turismo 7

If you’ve ever wanted to showcase your design skills as part of your favourite racing game, then make sure to check out the new contest from PlayStation and GT7. PlayStation has just announced a brand new design competition for players and fans of the recently launched Gran Turismo 7. The creative contest sees some of the game’s biggest fans (and well-known artists and creators) involved as a prize for the winning designer to compete against in-game.

Competition winners will have the opportunity to race against Bring Me The Horizon, Davido, T-Pain, Unspeakable, or Grefg in Gran Turismo 7. In addition to this, their winning in-game designed car livery will be showcased in-game for two weeks.

Each of the aforementioned artists and creators will judge a range of design entries that are assigned to them. After that, they will each pick one lucky in-game livery designer to be their winner, who they’ll then race against.

This GT7 design competition is going to be running in select countries around the globe from now until March 23. Think you’ve got what it takes to create a winning livery design? Check out the following information for how to enter.

Design a livery inspired by one of the artists or creators using the Livery Editor*

Capture a picture of your creation using the Scapes feature* or Race Photo

Submit your livery on Instagram and/or Twitter by tagging the artist or creator you’ve designed a livery for (Bring Me The Horizon, Davido, T-Pain, Grefg or Unspeakable) and include the hashtag #GT7DesignCompetition

The competition is open to everyone, so get designing! Needless to say, it’s recommended to familiarise yourself with some of Gran Turismo‘s creative tools before you enter. If you think you’d like to enter the Gran Turismo 7 design competition but aren’t sure how to get started, you can check out the official PlayStation blog for more details and some helpful pointers.

