Classic Gold Box RPGs Are Coming To Steam This Month

Gold Box the classic series of RPGs from the late 80s/early 90s is making its way to Steam. The games are being brought to Steam by publisher SNEG. The games will be enhanced with some modern features such as a single launcher for all of the games, character transfers, and companion apps for most of the games that SNEG is porting over. Check out the full list of Gold Box games coming to Steam below.

Unlimited Adventures

Eye of the Beholder

Eye of the Beholder II: The Legend of Darkmoon

Eye of the Beholder III: Assault on Myth Drannor

Pool of Radiance

Curse of the Azure Bonds

Secret of the Silver Blades

Pools of Darkness

Gateway to the Savage Frontier

Treasures of the Savage Frontier

Hillsfar

Menzoberranzan

Dungeon Hack

Ravenloft: Strahd’s Possession

Ravenloft: Stone Prophet

Dark Sun: Shattered Lands

Dark Sun: Wake of the Ravager

Champions of Krynn

Death Knights of Krynn

The Dark Queen of Krynn

Dungeons & Dragons – Al-Qadim: The Genie’s Curse

Dungeons & Dragons – Stronghold: Kingdom Simulator

The games can be purchased as part of multiple different collections. Each collection will contain between two and eight games from the above list. There’s no word on pricing for each collection just yet. To check out all of the collections and see which games fall into which ones check out the full list here.

The Gold Box series was well known at the time for all of the games sharing the same gold boxes, hence the name for the series. The engine that all of the games shared also became known as the gold box engine. Later, games like Baldur’s Gate and Neverwinter Nights filled the gap that the Gold Box series left when developer SSI was acquired in 1994. Eventually, the developer became part of Ubisoft, though the SSI name is not used.

