Last Chance To Try Cyberpunk 2077 For Free On PS5 This Weekend

Cyberpunk 2077 has proved to be quite a divisive game for many players, but it has been much improved since the well-documented rocky days of its launch back on PS4. Now, thankfully, It’s definitely running a lot more smoothly on the PS5, and this weekend coming is your last chance to jump into Night City for yourself. After that, the free trial version of Cyberpunk 2077 will be removed from the PlayStation Store on Tuesday, March 15th at 4 pm GMT/5 PM CET.

Still no plans for the weekend? How about spending some quality time in Night City?



The free trial for #Cyberpunk2077 is still available for all next-gen platforms until March 15th, 5PM CET.

Download it now and play for up to 5 hours! pic.twitter.com/7LrLl5Gfoc — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) March 11, 2022

This free version in the PlayStation Store is a ‘next-gen’ trial edition of the sprawling, futuristic adventure RPG. It lets you play through Cyberpunk 2077 for five whole hours without committing to purchasing the title. This is a great way to get a feel for the game and to weigh it up in terms of improvements against the glitchy bugginess that was the much-complained about state of the game at launch back in November 2020.

Things have definitely started to look up since then, with significant technical and quality-based improvements being made through a number of post-launch patches. As a result, players on current generation consoles have been sharing much more positive feedback.

Cyberpunk 2077 is, of course, a massively open-world experience and so five hours probably isn’t enough time to fully appreciate what it has to offer. However, if you’re a PlayStation gamer and you haven’t managed to test it out yet, the next few days are both your perfect opportunity and your last real window to do so. In addition, all the saved data you’ll rack up during your time in Cyberpunk 2077 during trial gameplay will automatically be carried over should you decide to continue your adventures by purchasing the main game afterwards.

If you haven’t given the game a try yet, you’ve got nothing to lose and you might be pleasantly surprised by the experience now that the game is running in the way it was originally intended.

Source