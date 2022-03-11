Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse Star Says Movie Is “Insane”

When Sony (who currently owns the rights to Spider-Man in terms of movies) noted that they were going to make a potentially groundbreaking Spider-Man animated movie featuring Miles Morals (his movie debut) and feature the famous Spider-Verse storyline from the comics, people were…curious. Little did they know that it would become one of the most popular things that ever came from the Spider-Man universe. It won an Oscar and set a tone for many things to come. And now, later this year, Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse Part 1 is going to up the ante in a big way.

And if you don’t believe us, you can believe the star of the movie, Shameik Moore, who went onto Twitter and posted the following:

Across The Spiderverse is INSANE 🙌🏾 — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) March 11, 2022

Given the first teaser for the film that came out earlier this year, we’d agree with him. We know we’re getting not just Spider-Man 2099, but also Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew), Spider-Man Japan (that very crazy version from the live-action TV show), and more. Even the team behind the camera are teasing how insane things are going to be!

“It is… a very ambitious sequel because we didn’t want to just sort of doing the same thing again,” co-director Chris Miller said. “So, the idea that we would be going to different dimensions really opened up an opportunity artistically, to have each world have its own art style and to be able to push the folks at Imageworks to develop a way to have each dimension feel like it was drawn by a different artist’s hand. And seeing the development of that stuff is breathtaking. It’s the reason that we keep doing it because it’s so hard to get it right.”

That passion to make something unique is what made the first movie so beloved, so we can only imagine what Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse Part 1 will be when it arrives later this year.

Source: Twitter