Chris Pine Ready For Star Trek 4

One could argue that the Star Trek universe has never been more popular. Typically, the franchise would have one series out at a time, let it run its course, and then create a new one. That’s what happened with the original series, then TNG, then DS9 and so on. But now, Star Trek has multiple series going on, including some animated series, and as was revealed in February, the Kelvin movies are coming back as Star Trek 4 will reunite many of the cast to make the long awaited movie happen.

If you don’t recall, the Kelvin timeline was an alternate universe take on Star Trek where key events for Kirk, Spock and others happened, allowing for fresh stories to happen. The first film happened in 2009, the hated sequel came in 2013 and then the much better Star Trek Beyond happened in 2016.

Chris Pine headed up those movies, and he noted that while surprised, he’s up for this 4th film.

“I think everybody was like, ‘Did you hear about this?’ [Laughs]. We’re usually the last people to find out, but I do know we’re all excited,” Pine said. “Whenever they want to send us a script, we’re ready for it. We haven’t seen a script. I don’t know anything about it.”

And about that script…

“I don’t trust anybody, but I’m excited. I love the story. I love Star Trek. I love my people.”

Star Trek 4 will also see the return of director JJ Abrams, who said the new movie would feature “our original cast and some new characters that I think are going to be really fun and exciting and help take Star Trek into areas that you’ve just never seen before.”

Let’s hope they’re able to pull it off because the Star Trek universe is firing on all cylinders and we’d hate to see it stop now. The next movie will arrive in late 2023.

Source: Variety