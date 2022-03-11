Gameranx

Dying Light 2 Update 1.2.0 Brings 60FPS To Xbox Series S

Dying Light 2

Game developers, Techland have been hard at work this week bringing major updates to the recently released Dying Light 2. Just a couple of days ago, the company updated the game for PC, and today they released the patch notes for update 1.2.0 coming to Xbox consoles. Today’s update brings a long list of additions and improvements, including a new Performance Mode that allows the Xbox Series S to play in 60 FPS. This will be a welcome improvement for Xbox Series S users.

Check out the full patch notes for update 1.2.0 coming to Xbox consoles on Dying Light 2 below.

Dying Light 2 Update 1.2.0 Patch Notes for Xbox Consoles

Xbox Platform Related Fixes

  • Improved game stability.
  • A new Balanced Mode added that runs in 60 FPS at Xbox Series X.
  • Xbox Series S game modes added, including Performance Mode that runs in 60 FPS.

Story Progression Fixes

  • All known cases with “Deathloops” eliminated.
  • Fixed blocks in multiple quests – Into The Dark, Assassination, Sophie in The Raid Quest, Hubert in The Only Way Out, Veronika, Nightrunners, The Lost Light, Double Time.
  • Solved problems with safe zones (in-game clock stops, can’t sleep).

Co-op Fixes

  • Stability issues fixed: crashes or black screens in certain situations
  • Numerous story progress blocks fixed
  • Fixed issues with accepting invites
  • Challenges issues fixed: no weapon when inventory full, difficulty balance improved, tools requirements properly handled
  • Fixed co-op parties spawning in distant places
  • Improved/fixed replication of city open world activities: windmills, hanging cages, loot chests, NPC rescue issues
  • Fixed enemies and players falling through the ground in certain situations
  • Several performance drops fixed

Nightrunner Tools Fixes

  • Paraglider and Grappling Hook upgrades can be applied correctly for players that obtained them during cooperative sessions.

New Ragdoll’s Behaviors

  • Opponents enter ragdolls more often.
  • Ragdoll works more naturally.
  • Ragdoll behaves differently depending on the used weapon type.
  • Appropriate forces are applied when falling from a height and when hitting different parts of the body while maintaining the force given from the direction of the blow.
  • When a ragdoll collides with its surroundings – the appropriate sound and FXs are played depending on the surface the body falls on.
  • Improved spikes detection. The enemy is now always stamped on the spikes after a hit. Additionally spikes audio feedback is now improved and new FXs were added (displayed based on the body’s physical momentum).

Night Improvements Balance

  • Howler’s senses range increased.
  • Increased the Howler resistance to range weapons.
  • The chase is triggered when a Howler is hit by a ranged weapon and is still alive.
  • Volatiles come out of hiding spots faster during the chase.
  • Level 4 of the chase is now more difficult.

UI/UX Improvements

  • Survivor Sense now works correctly and can be triggered without any cooldowns after getting hit or performing specific parkour actions.
  • Improvements to the Options Menu information architecture incl. a dedicated Accessibility Tab.
  • Added feature to show, hide or dynamically display Player Health Bar, Item Selector, and Time of Day Indicator.
  • The dynamic setting for Player Health Bar is the new default and hides the bar when the player is at 100% health.
  • The dynamic setting for Item Selector is the new default. The Item Selector becomes visible when in combat and when performing combat actions or using D-Pad.
  • The dynamic setting for the Time of Day Indicator is the new default setting. The Time of Day Indicator becomes visible during day-night transitional periods.
  • All of the widgets that are set Hidden or Dynamic become visible in Extended HUD.
  • Visual Improvements to Player HP and Stamina bars. These elements are lighter and their colors are more neutral.
  • Visual Improvements to the enemies’ stance meter to more clearly indicate its connection to blunt weapons.

Improvements to the Final Boss Fight

  • Fixed an issue where the opponent does not react correctly to other players and does not change behavior that might lead to several glitches during CO-OP play.
  • Alternate opponent behaviors in Phase 2 during CO-OP play.
  • Opponent performs area attacks more frequently during CO-OP sessions.
  • Shortening the narrative scenes between the phases in a boss fight.
  • Boss fight pacing improvements.

Outro Improvements

  • Improvements of the game endings sequences. Additional end-of-game scenes have been added to better align gameplay and outro scenes.

Balance Tweaks

  • Higher Rank Bows are now more easily accessible at Merchants and in the world.
  • Banshees and Chargers are now more easily spotted in the Infected hordes during the night.

Technical Improvements

  • Improvements in outdoor lighting.
  • Improvements to sun shadows.
  • Improvements to spotlight shadows.
  • Improvements to Motion Blur – added intensity and distance blur customization.

Brutality Pack

  • Player hits with sharp weapons are now more precise and allow Players to chop off body parts of opponents and cut them in half more easily (vertically and horizontally).
  • Reworked audio for enemy hit response – different sounds are played depending on the strength of the hit and the damage the player deals.
  • Blood splats on the ground appear when Player hits the opponent.
  • If a player is close to the enemy during the attacks, the opponent’s blood will splash on the screen.
  • Improved blood effects on enemy bodies after hits.
  • A dead enemy is now interactive and reacts accurately to blows and injuries.
  • A new effect of bloodstains on the enemies’ bodies after hit.
  • New blood FXs have been added.

