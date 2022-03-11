The processor wars continue on with AMD poised to release a new Ryzen 7 CPU to the market this spring.

According to a rumored leak obtained by VideoCardz.com, the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D will launch in about five weeks (as of the time of publication), which will be on April 20. Its asking price is said to be $449 (USD), putting it right at the top of the chain in terms of Ryzen price tags.

Considering it boasts a big power boost compared to most of the other processors in its family, it’s no surprise that this comes at a significantly higher cost. The 5800X3D sports a frequency of 4.5/3.4 GHz, with 8 cores and 16 threads. While these numbers are pretty much on par with the 5700X, the 5800X3D edges out with 100MB of cache over just 36MB, and a TDP of 105W vs the 65W of every other card. That said, the 5700X does still cost $150 less. Thus, it’s up to each customer to decide if those extra boosts are worth the extra bucks.

Of course, what may concern most folks these days even more than the price is the uncertainty of stock. Ever since mid 2020, the tech world has been choked by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down both production and the flow of supplies.

New components were infamously scalped left, right and center throughout 2020 and 2021. While conditions are a little better this year, the industry is not yet out of the woods, as even Intel’s CEO recently warned and Nvidia’s CEO also recently mentioned.

Having said that, if you’re in the market for a new processor, you’ll need to keep your eyes peeled for when either this new Ryzen or any other component that piques your interest hits the market. Otherwise, there could be some time separating you from your hardware gains.