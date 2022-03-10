WWE 2K22 Post-Launch DLC Roadmap Revealed

2K Sports has officially revealed the post-launch DLC roadmap for WWE 2K22. Developers have described it as a “superstar and celebrity-packed” update with big names like Mr. T, Ronda Rousey and Machine Gun Kelly being added to the game. A total of “28 new superstars and celebrity guests” will be joining the game’s roster. The new characters will be added in groups of five and six once a month from April to July. Check out the full list of superstars joining WWE 2K22 in the roadmap below.

Banzai Pack – April 26

Kacy Catanzaro

Omos

Rikishi

Umaga

Yokozuna

Most Wanted Pack – May 17

The Boogeyman

Cactus Jack

Ilja Dragunov

Indi Hartwell

Vader

Stand Back Pack – June 7

A-Kid

Hurricane Helms

Nash Carter

Stacey Keibler

Wes Lee

Clowning Around Pack – June 28

The British Bulldog

Doink the Clown

Doudrop

Mr. T

Rick Boogs

Ronda Rousey

The Whole Dam Pack – July 19

Commander Azeez

LA Knight

Logan Paul

Machine Gun Kelly

Rob Van Dam

Xia Li

According to 2K, all of the DLC packs listed above will be included in the Season Pass which players can purchase separately. The season pass also comes with the nWo and deluxe editions of the game. So players who purchased either of those editions can expect to receive each content update as it is released.

WWE 2K22 is released Friday, March 11 for standard edition purchasers. Gamers who purchased the nWo or deluxe editions of the game have been able to play since March 8. So far, the game has received respectable reviews from journalists. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game both currently hold a 76 rating on Metacritic. That’s a whole lot better than the reviews for the last game 2K20 which holds a 43 Metacritic score on PS4 and a 45 on Xbox One.

