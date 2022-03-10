WWE 2K22 Post-Launch DLC Roadmap Revealed

2K Sports has officially revealed the post-launch DLC roadmap for WWE 2K22. Developers have described it as a “superstar and celebrity-packed” update with big names like Mr. T, Ronda Rousey and Machine Gun Kelly being added to the game. A total of “28 new superstars and celebrity guests” will be joining the game’s roster. The new characters will be added in groups of five and six once a month from April to July. Check out the full list of superstars joining WWE 2K22 in the roadmap below.
Banzai Pack – April 26
- Kacy Catanzaro
- Omos
- Rikishi
- Umaga
- Yokozuna
Most Wanted Pack – May 17
- The Boogeyman
- Cactus Jack
- Ilja Dragunov
- Indi Hartwell
- Vader
Stand Back Pack – June 7
- A-Kid
- Hurricane Helms
- Nash Carter
- Stacey Keibler
- Wes Lee
Clowning Around Pack – June 28
- The British Bulldog
- Doink the Clown
- Doudrop
- Mr. T
- Rick Boogs
- Ronda Rousey
The Whole Dam Pack – July 19
- Commander Azeez
- LA Knight
- Logan Paul
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Rob Van Dam
- Xia Li
According to 2K, all of the DLC packs listed above will be included in the Season Pass which players can purchase separately. The season pass also comes with the nWo and deluxe editions of the game. So players who purchased either of those editions can expect to receive each content update as it is released.
WWE 2K22 is released Friday, March 11 for standard edition purchasers. Gamers who purchased the nWo or deluxe editions of the game have been able to play since March 8. So far, the game has received respectable reviews from journalists. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game both currently hold a 76 rating on Metacritic. That’s a whole lot better than the reviews for the last game 2K20 which holds a 43 Metacritic score on PS4 and a 45 on Xbox One.