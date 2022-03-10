Super Nintendo World to Open in Hollywood in 2023

Given that Japan is still closed to tourism due to the pandemic, visiting Super Nintendo World remains out of reach to those living outside of the land of the rising sun. That won’t be the case for too much longer, however, as Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that the Super Nintendo World Hollywood location will be opening in 2023.

The park will be broadly Nintendo-themed, though emphasis has been placed on the Mario franchise so far, with attractions, rides, and shops themed after Mario, Yoshi, Toad, and more characters from the legendary franchise.

#SuperNintendoWorld is opening in 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood! Level up with exclusive merch at the Feature Presentation store, opening soon. pic.twitter.com/4qh0bDACGN — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) March 10, 2022

“The immersive land will be a visual spectacle of vibrant colors and architectural ingenuity located within a newly expanded area of the theme park featuring a groundbreaking ride and interactive areas, to be enjoyed by the whole family,” the official announcement reads. “Themed shopping and dining will enhance the entire experience.”

The first Super Nintendo World theme park opened in Japan in 2021. While a location in Orlando has been in the works for some time and was initially slated to be the first US-based location, it was delayed in March of last year. The current plan sees the Florida location opening in 2025. Plans for a Singapore park are also in the works.

Super Nintendo World Japan uses a smartwatch-like Power Up Band that pairs with a smartphone to tracks visitors’ progress throughout the park. The currently available rides also include an AR Mario Kart experience, which will also be making its way to the US location along with Bowser’s Castle. The Japan location sells Nintendo merchandise at both the 1UP Factory and Mario Motors, the latter themed around the Mario Kart series. Restaurants include Kinopio’s Cafe, inspired by Toad and serving Mario-inspired food and drinks, Pit Stop Popcorn, and Yoshi’s Snack Island.

A Donkey Kong-themed area is slated to open at the Osaka location in 2024.

