Nintendo Falls Out Of Metacritic Top 10?

Opinion is something that our world loves to flaunt, but often struggles to define just how important it is, and isn’t, at times. Video games are the perfect example of that. Because when it comes right down to it, there are gamers out there who are loyal to a game, a franchise, or even a console (and yes, a PC) to a fault, and that…is problematic. What’s more, when people weigh in on things or try to “grasp certain things” it can often make people wonder what is going on. Such as how Metacritic apparently has Nintendo outside of the top 10 of their best publishers…when that makes no sense.

To be clear, their scores are based on the games that come out and how they are ranked in the eyes of both critics and fans and that apparently leaves Nintendo at…14th overall. Do we really have to explain how odd that is?

Even Metacritic notes that this isn’t something that should happen, but it did, and they were as stunned as anyone apparently that the Big N fell out of the top ten once more (yes, it’s happened in the recent past).

But should we actually care about this? No. And for the most basic of reasons, while Sony and Microsoft may be on top for one reason or another, Nintendo is the one that is providing consistent content for their console. Just in 2022, they’ve had the best-seller in Pokemon Legends Arceus, Triangle Strategy just came out last week by Square Enix and is making a splash, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is coming soon and then after that is a slew of big titles from both first and third party.

So while the Big N may not be at the top of the rankings right now, they’re still doing right by their fans, and they’re #1 in most of our hearts.

Source: Metacritic