Moon Knight Gets Special Featurette

The Disney+ shows that have been going on since 2021 have been vital to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. Not the least of which was that this was very much a new take on how to show off these characters and expand the universe (especially since Agents of Shield is apparently non-canon…even though it wasn’t until the end of Season 5…). The first true arrival of 2022 (Hawkeye doesn’t count) is that of Moon Knight, a very niche character within the comics universe who is getting his live-action debut later this March.

A new featurette has arrived for it, and it teases the massive scale, scope, and the mental health of the character played by Oscar Isaac. Who admits that they take the mental health aspect of this character very seriously. If you don’t know, Moon Knight isn’t technically one character, but several within one body. There’s the titular anti-hero, then there’s Marc Spector the mercenary, and Mr. Knight a much more daper take on the character. And we’re also going to meet Steven, as seen in the first trailer, who is trying to figure out who he is and who he isn’t.

The new video also shows us a lot more footage about what’s to come, including a shot of Steven/Marc getting to met the moon god himself via Khonshu, and the villain played by Ethan Hawke who is very cult-like in his appearance, style, and apparently powers.

This is arguably one of the biggest swings that Marvel has taken in a while, as this character is not known by many, but that hasn’t stopped them from trying to make these characters even more popular. Whether it works out or not remains to be seen, but what we can say is that this show will be very different from all that have come before it.