Ubisoft Sweden Is Working On A New Game IP

According to recent job posts, Ubisoft Sweden is looking to expand its team to work on a new game IP. The company is hiring for various positions in programming, design, audio, graphics, animation, and VFX.

The company has not announced yet the kind of game they are working on. But according to the job descriptions, Ubisoft Sweden’s new game IP will feature action and combat systems and mechanics. The company describes this IP as “ambitious” and “with an online focus.”

Several hints about this new IP are hidden in the job descriptions. In the Animation/Engine Programmer job post, Ubisoft Sweden state they want to create “a new animation system and legacy” like “there is none today.” Gameplay-wise, Ubisoft Sweden’s new game should “offer long-lasting fun and deeply satisfying mastery.”

The game will work on the Snowdrop engine, the proprietary game engine of Ubisoft. This engine was first revealed with Tom Clancy’s The Division at E3 2013. The sequel to this game, as well as the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will run on that same engine.

The company is aiming high for this new game, asking the Look Development Art Lead to “push technical boundaries to achieve the desired look.” But besides these few indications at a new AAA game, there is no public information about this upcoming project to this date.

