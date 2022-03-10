Short Trips Bonus Event in GTA Online means Double GTA$

To celebrate the upcoming launch of the next-gen versions of GTA V and GTA Online, Rockstar has announced a number of events and bonuses for GTA Online players. These bonuses will be available on the new and updated games’ launch date of March 15th and will run until March 23rd. One of these new special in-game events is going to be Short Trips. During the Short Trips event, you’ll be aiming to get Lamar’s burgeoning legal marijuana business up and running from scratch. It’s not just a new storyline to get stuck into though. Completing Short Trips will earn you bonus rewards, specifically in the form of double GTA dollars. You’ll also receive a bonus of 100K GTA$ for completing one, delivered within 72 hours of completion, as well as a Black SA Fitted Cap.

There are also double rewards to be had in the Hunting Pack (Remix) rounds. As well as earning double GTA$ for emerging victorious from driving a car that’s rigged to explode, a special Trade Price for the Declasse Scramjet from Warstock Cache & Carry will unlock when you win one round of Hunting Pack (Remix).

In addition to this, fans of airborne adventures in GTA Online will definitely be pleased with the upcoming Aviator Bonuses. If you choose to compete in Air Races during the upcoming launch week events, you’ll receive triple reward payouts. If you’re not feeling too confident in the cockpit, then event week will be a great time to brush up on your flying skills. Taking part in Flight School Activities will earn you double GTA$ and RP during the event. You’ll also be able to sell off any of your smuggled cargo for 3 times the payout in Smuggler Sell Missions.

Basically, there’s never been a better time to make money in GTA Online. You can check out Rockstar’s latest update to view the full details and all bonus content coming in-game from March 15th-23rd.

Source