Ghostwire: Tokyo – 18-Minute Gameplay Video

The most in-depth look ever at the upcoming action-adventure game Ghostwire: Tokyo has been released in the form of a new 18-minute video. In an IGN exclusive, the video shows off the game’s combat like never seen before. A variety of enemies are disposed of using different spells, all within a hyper-realistic depiction of modern-day Tokyo. Check out the new gameplay video below.

Gamers impatiently awaiting Ghostwire: Tokyo have now gotten two new looks at the game within 24 hours. Another trailer, more story-focused, was released just yesterday at Sony’s State of Play. As revealed by developers in the story trailer, the game will have players “Join the mysterious KK and his gang of supernatural detectives as they investigate an unusual disappearance, only to stumble upon something even more sinister. Build relationships with your team and piece together their stories in this visual novel adventure before taking to the streets of Ghostwire: Tokyo.”

The unique game is being published by Bethesda, although will be released as a PS5 exclusive. As Bethesda is owned by Microsoft, this is an interesting situation and most likely means Ghostwire: Tokyo will show up on Game Pass after about a year of existing as a Sony exclusive. Similarly, the popular title Deathloop was also published by Bethesda and released exclusively on PS5 in September 2021. It is also expected to get a Game Pass launch later this year.

Developed by Tango Gameworks, Ghostwire: Tokyo will allow players to use various psychic and paranormal abilities to defeat ghosts and spirits across Tokyo. The combat has been described as “karate meets magic” as many of the moves are influenced by Kuji-Kiri hand gestures, this can certainly be seen in the new gameplay trailer above. Fans of Japan and action-adventure games are in for a treat with this upcoming title.

Ghostwire: Tokyo will launch exclusively on the PS5 on March 25, 2022.

