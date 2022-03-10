Nvidia’s new RTX 3090 Ti set to be launched on 3/29

For the last few years, the world of PC gaming has been graced by powerful new graphics cards from both Nvidia and AMD. However, due to severe semiconductor shortages thus leading to low supply output, getting one’s hands on any new card has proven to be challenging. Even so, the show must certainly go on, and Nvidia is ready for the next act.

As reported by VideoCardz, the “Green Team” will be launching the newest member of the RTX family in just a few weeks; the 3090 Ti.

This beefy new card includes 84 GPU clusters, 10752 CUDA cores, 84 RT cores, 336 Tensors, has a base clock speed of 1560 MHz (boosts to 1870 MHz), 24 GB of G7X memory, with a memory bandwidth of 1008GB/s.

Compared to that of the regular Nvidia RTX 3090, the numbers are not shockingly higher, but an improvement is still an improvement. That said, considering that the regular RTX 3090 already details for a hefty $1,499, this new Ti badged edition will definitely set you back even more pretty pennies.

If you’re curious to see just how the 3090 Ti sports against its slightly older sibling when it comes to regular testing, embargos for reviews will lift on the very same day (March 29).

Even if the Nvidia 3090 Ti was able to run laps around the regular 3090, it still doesn’t change the fact that both alone are more expensive than even some gaming laptops. Looking at it that way, the more frugal of the bunch may opt to go with a laptop instead.

The RTX family of GPUs is known, not just for just improving performance, but also the inclusion of cool features such as native ratraycing and support for the company’s feature-rich voice recording software NVIDIA Broadcast. Nvidia’s DLSS tech is also supported by this card, which allows users to artificially enhance the output image by using AI. This can result in either better quality visuals in some cases, and better performance in others.