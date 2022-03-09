Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Demo Now Available

Square Enix came into Sony’s State of Play with a few notable video game announcements and updates. While some fans might have been hoping for even more Final Fantasy content, we did get a look at Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. This wasn’t a big highlight, but this did unveil that a demo is available for you to try out today.

Final Fantasy has been around for ages at this point. The video game franchise has continued to thrive over the years. However, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin takes players back to the beginning. Overall, the game is a different take on the first game with inspirations for certain plot points. We’ll get more insight into the Warriors of Light while players are taking the role of a man named Jack Garland.

You’ll find Jack is fueled with the need to destroy Chaos, which became quite a meme when the initial trailer came out for this game. Regardless, it looks like we’ll still get an action RPG experience here like the Final Fantasy VII Remake. Although, how this game will hold up against other iconic titles remains a mystery. We’ll be getting our hands on this game later on within the month. But, it does look like there is a demo readily available for you to try out now.

It was leaked earlier today that there would be a demo coming, and now after the State of Play event, that leak proved to be real. According to an accompanied PlayStation blog post, the progression will be carried over to the full game when it launches on March 18, 2022. Likewise, you can expect the game to release for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

