Trek to Yomi Offers Fans A New Trailer During Sony’s State of Play

Sony has delivered a brand new State of Play event. This stream is similar to a Nintendo Direct where we get a small highlight of games coming out. We received a new trailer for the upcoming title, Trek to Yomi, during the stream. You can check out the trailer for yourself in the video embedded above.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game Trek To Yomi is an upcoming samurai game, and it’s looking to be quite the cinematic experience. Players here are taking the role of a young swordsman named Hiroki, who has taken a vow. With his master dead, Hiroki has devoted his life to protecting his village and those he loves. Meanwhile, developers have crafted this game to be a black and white cinematic-style experience.

Visually, Trek To Yomi should look like an old-school samurai movie. You’ll explore the different towns and environments while slicing your way against enemies that pop up. You’ll find that the game is more of a 2.5D setup, so don’t go into it thinking it’ll be another Ghost of Tsushima game. However, we’ve been waiting on more information to come out suggesting just when we would get our hands on this video game.

While the trailer offers another look into the game, it also finally provides players with a launch window. It looks like Trek to Yomi will be delivered sometime during spring of this year. The specific release date has yet to make an appearance, but at the very least, we know that Trek to Yomi is nearing its release. With that said, when the game does launch, you can expect it on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.

