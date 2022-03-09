The DioField Chronicle Is Square Enix’s Latest Tactical RPG

Square Enix fans are getting a brand new tactical RPG. The DioField Chronicle is coming out later this year and it’s already gained some interest online. Taking the opportunity to unveil this latest video game release through Sony’s PlayStation State of Play event the developers offered players the first look into the game with their debut trailer. You can check out the footage yourself within the video embedded above.

With that said, there is a small bit of information we can go off from, thanks to an accompanied PlayStation Blog post. What we know so far about The DioField Chronicles is that players are tossed into a new fantasy world. Here two mega powers, the Empire and The Alliance head to battle. But, thanks to their battles, all that is left is nothing but destruction and chaos.

Our tale takes place at The Kingdom of Alletain, on the isle of DioField. Left untouched by the war, the peaceful location becomes a target for another battle. It’s believed that Jade, a precious resource used for modern magic and technology, is found within the DioField lands. As a result, this has caused both the Empire and The Alliance to divert their attention towards the area.

With more death, destruction, and chaos coming from the two powers, there is only one force standing in its way. Players will be following the tale of the Blue Fox. This is a group of mercenaries that are looking to protect the land and its people. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see just what else this game will deliver. At the moment, we know that there is a Real-Time Tactical Battle system in place, but at the moment, we only have one trailer for this game.

With that said, we should see more footage come out relatively soon as The DioField Chronicle is slated to launch on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 later this year.

Source