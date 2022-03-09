Valkyrie Elysium Announced During State of Play Stream

This isn't a remaster, but something new.

The finale for today’s PlayStation State of Play presentation was something many weren’t expecting. Square Enix gave us a first look at the upcoming title Valkyrie Elysium, set to come to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 sometime in 2022.

Last week, news broke that Square Enix had filed for additional Valkyrie Elysium trademarks in Canada, Australia, and Europe. The trademark first appeared in Japan back in September 2021.

Square’s popular RPG series got its most recent Japanese release as a mobile title, Valkyrie Anatomia: The Origin, back in 2016. A worldwide launch came three years later. The first game in the series, Valkyrie Profile, was released in 1999.

